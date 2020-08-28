JacketsOnline - Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) ATH Omari Kelly reacts to recent offer from GT

"I called him today, and we talked about my game from Friday. We talked about how he thought I played and everything. He told me I played great, and talked specifically about my defensive performance."

"He (Key) had talked to me in the past about how he wanted to watch me play this season before offering," Kelly said on Sunday in an interview with JOL.

The message from Georgia Tech OL coach Brent Key had long been clear for 2022 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) athlete Omari Kelly .

Kelly, despite having family in and around Atlanta, doesn't yet know too much about the program on the Flats.

"I plan on doing some research now that they've offered," he said.

The offer from the Yellow Jackets was far from the beginning of his recruitment, and is likely not the end of his recruitment either.

"I'm hopeful that more offers are coming after my big game this week," said Kelly. "There isn't any one school or coach in particular that I am hoping to hear from though."

Kelly's offer list currently includes schools such as Michigan, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Maryland, along with Georgia Tech.



