Georgia Tech was among the final schools in contention to land Romello Height out of high school before he eventually chose Auburn. But after a couple years there followed by two more at USC, the road finally led the defensive lineman/outside linebacker/pass rusher back home to the Peach State to play for the Jackets.





After a career filled with ups and downs and twists and turns, the Dublin, Georgia native Height said it sure is nice to be back close to home and family. And the opportunity Georgia Tech gave him along with the trust he built with head coach Brent Key was too good to pass up.





"There's nothing like being back in the south, being home with my family,” said Height. “Being able to have them come to watch me in my home state, there's nothing like it. It's wonderful. It's a blessing.





"When I first got to USC, I went through an injury. Fought back from that going into last year. I put up a few stats. Didn't like the position I was in, and I decided to hit the (transfer) portal,” added Height. “Went through all that. Went to a few schools, checked a few schools out, came here to talk to Coach Key. Me and him made a few agreements, and I loved it. I loved the way he presented himself. I loved the way he was real with me from the jump."





Height is coming off his most productive season on the college level in 2023 as he didn’t see much playing time in his two years at Auburn in 2020 and 2021 and sustained a significant shoulder injury in 2022 to limit him to two games at USC. But he took advantage of the reps and his full health last season with the Trojans, compiling 21 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery while playing in 12 of 13 games as a redshirt-sophomore.





Georgia Tech defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope, who is going into his first season with the Jackets after coming over from Memphis this past offseason, said it has been easy to see the talent and energy Height has brought to the position group over the last several months.





"(Romello) has brought a dynamic ability to the room. He is a kid that is going to bring the energy every day, and he brings a different light switch to the room that we have been looking for," Pope said. "He is a guy who wants to be better and he shows it day in and day out, and he has also brought leadership in. When he first came in he was a little quiet, but now he is going to speak up and every day is a mission for him to go out and get better so we are glad to have him."





Height had some good words to say about his relationship with his new position coach as well and how much Pope has impacted him individually and the whole position group with the way he coaches.





"Coach Pope is my guy,” said Height. “Very energetic, brings the heat every day. Stays on us. He continues to push us. He just wants the best from us out of every day."





With the addition of Height and the return of veteran defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen from an injury in the season opener last year against Louisville, Georgia Tech should be much-improved on the perimeter of the defensive line and have a deeper and more well-rounded defensive line as a whole, both on the edge and in the interior.





While Dublin, Georgia’s Height gets ready along with his teammates for the season opener over in the other Dublin (Dublin, Ireland) as the Jackets take on Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Aug. 24 at noon, the redshirt-junior said he has big goals for the future but right now his focus is on what he can control right in front of him, which is getting better every day to help his team.





"Right now in this camp, I've been taking it day by day, just trying to push myself to the highest peak. I've just been trying to push myself," said Height. "When it comes to the NFL goal, that's the standard, but I just want to continue to focus on the main goal and taking it day by day."