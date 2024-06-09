On Sunday, prior to leaving the campus, Penson broke the news to head coach Brent Key that he was locked in, and ready to commit.

On the day he wasn't on campus, Penson was at LSU, his second camp of the summer after also tripping to Notre Dame earlier in the month.

Penson spent a lot of time thinking about this moment before making things official on Sunday night. Conversations with his family and his coaches helped push him over the top going into his meeting with head coach Brent Key earlier Sunday afternoon.

"I was just thinking about things while I was up in my hotel room, and wanted to talk things over one last time with my family before sitting down to make things official. "My family really likes it. My parents have been through this process with track, so they know what goes into it. They left the process up to me, but always let me know that if I needed to fall back on them for guidance that I could lean on them."

He continued.

"It is close to home, they don't have to fly on a plane or drive too long, it is just 40 minutes away. They love Georgia Tech. They bring everything to the table at GT." The visit left me with high hopes for the future. Coach Key always told me throughout this process that I was a Tech Man."

When talking with JOL prior to the visit earlier in the week, Penson knew what he was hoping to get out of the trip, which was his first ever official visit to any school.

"Going into the weekend, I was really looking forward to finding out what they had for me, what their vision is for me. This was my first official visit ever and my family and I learned a lot."

The visit lived up to the hype, as well as any expectations he and his family had set coming off the quick trip to Baton Rouge.

"Talking to coaches at some of the dinners and the socials really stood out to me," said Penson. "I also really enjoyed getting to see who I am going to be living with off-the-field and playing with these next four years. That was really cool to me."

Penson is listed at CB, and will primarily play the position, but given his state-champion track speed and playmaking abilities, there's a strong chance he makes an impact offensively as well.

"They are going to have me at cornerback, but that is all subject to change throughout the years. I'm not sure, but I could end up playing some offense as well, depending on what the OC (Buster Faulkner) thinks about it. We'll see if we can work things out."

The 5-foot-11, 170. pound athlete chose Georgia Tech over other offers from Notre Dame, Kentucky, UNC, and several others.

The conversation is still in the works, but Penson would like to run track during his time on the Flats as well if able.