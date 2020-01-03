Grayson WR Jamal Haynes details relationships, potential fit at GT
Grayson puts out multiple Power Five athletes on a yearly basis, and the class of 2021 is no different. After signing prospects from the school in Loganville in back-to-back classes, the Yellow Jac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news