Has your size changed at all since NSD 2019?

I have gained around 10 pounds. I'm at about 208 now.

What does your workout routine entail?



I am doing a mixture of the GT workout and my high school workout plan. I do the GT workout for conditioning and accessory lifts.

When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?



I get to GT on June 2nd and I am living with Devin Ellison, Jeremiah Smith and Wesley Walker.

What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?



I am trying to keep my speed up because I didn't really run track this year. So probably just speed and route running.

How would you describe your playing style?



I think it is physical. I like to think of myself as a Michael Thomas junior. Physical, and enough finesse that it works. I have good hands and I also blocked a lot in high school so I can do that too.

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?



I guess I would say Clemson. They are national champions, so it will be interesting to see just what makes a national champion.

What's your favorite food?



Crab legs

What is your favorite movie?



I like Get Out.

What is your favorite TV show?



I have been watching Arrested Development. Actually though, I am going to say Game of Thrones.

What's the one song you're getting amped up to before a game?



Really just anything J Cole or Kendrick, maybe a little Meek Mill

What would be three words to describe you?



Funny, smart and nice

If you could date a celebrity who would it be?



I would go with Zendaya

If you could go toe to toe in the ring with anybody, who would it be?



I'll go with Kirby Smart

What has your experience been like with coach Collins and his new staff so far?

It has been great. They are very energetic and very interesting. It is a young staff, so it is great.

Did you see much of GT Spring ball and what did you think of it?



I saw a practice and the spring game. It was good, the offense looked better than I think a lot of people expected. I liked it.

What's the one thing you learned from your recruitment that you would pass on as advice to a future recruit?

It can be a slow process. It gets fast at times, but ultimately it is slow.

What are your expectations for your freshman season?



Hopefully to play, but if not I will help the team in any way.