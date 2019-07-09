Freshman Focus: Michael Lockhart
Has your size changed at all since NSD 2019?ML: "I am measuring 6-foot-5, and about 280 pounds right now." (as of July 8th)What does your workout routine entail?ML: "I have been spending a lot of t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news