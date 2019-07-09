News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 10:00:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Freshman Focus: Michael Lockhart

Msq4h4v1wurksuwdzh8r
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Has your size changed at all since NSD 2019?ML: "I am measuring 6-foot-5, and about 280 pounds right now." (as of July 8th)What does your workout routine entail?ML: "I have been spending a lot of t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}