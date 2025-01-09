Georgia Tech Women suffer first loss, falling 105-94 in double-OT to Hokies

Georgia Tech learned a lot about itself during the first 15 games of the season, running out to a 15-0 record and a No. 13 ranking in the country. But now the Jackets will see what they learn about themselves after some adversity hit on Thursday night.





Georgia Tech fell from the ranks of the unbeaten thanks to a tough 105-94 double-overtime loss to Virginia Tech Thursday at McCamish Pavilion.





The Jackets (15-1, 3-1 in ACC) got a lay-up from Tonie Morgan to tie it with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter and eventually send the game to overtime and then got a clutch 3-pointer as time expired in the first overtime session by Rusne Augustinaite off a big offensive rebound from Kara Dunn to tie the game at 92-92 and send it to a second overtime.





But Virginia Tech (11-4, 2-2 in ACC) scored the first eight points of the second overtime session as it appeared the Jackets finally ran out of gas. Georgia Tech never got any closer than eight points of the lead in double-overtime as the Hokies sealed a huge road victory.





"Hard-fought game, and I mean Virginia Tech played really, really well," said Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner. "They exposed us in areas...the 3-point shot. We didn't guard their screens very good, gave them way too many good looks from the 3. And we just didn't get stops when we had to have stops. And that was disappointing. We can't give up 12 3s and expect to win ballgames. We didn't shoot the ball that well in the second half either.





"But you know, it doesn't make or break our season. It's a loss, and it's something we've got to learn from because we've still got so much room to grow. We'll have to learn the lesson from it and get better."





Carleigh Wenzel led Virginia Tech with 24 points, including five made 3-pointers and several big shots down the stretch. Lani White and Rose Micheaux each added 20 points with Micheaux also grabbing 12 rebounds for the double-double.





Carys Baker and Matilda Ekh were the third and fourth Hokies in double figures with 17 points each. Each had three 3-pointers apiece as Virginia Tech shot 12-of-27 overall from beyond the arc.





Dunn scored a game-high 33 points for Georgia Tech, including three 3s, and also pulled down 10 rebounds for the double-double. Morgan had a huge night as well with 28 points, including multiple big buckets in the fourth quarter and overtime. The junior passed the 1,000-point mark for her career in the first half on Thursday as well.





Augustinaite was the next highest scorer for the Jackets with nine points, including her 3 to send the game to the second overtime, and Chazadi "Chit-Chat" Wright added eight points off the bench. Zoesha Smith added eight rebounds.





Georgia Tech saw the visiting Hokies come out hot offensively and make things difficult in the first half to lead 26-23 at the end of the first quarter and remain close for most of the second quarter before the Jackets were able to put together a small run toward the end of the period to take a 44-39 lead into the locker room at the break.





"(Virginia Tech) came out with their heart on their sleeve and played really, really hard and well from the get-go," said Fortner. "I'll be honest with you, I was disappointed in our intensity to start the game, and that's something that we just can't take things for granted, whether we haven't lost a game, whether we're at home or whatever. That part to me was just disappointing, but we'll get better. But Virginia Tech played really, really well tonight."





Georgia Tech looked like it was going to take control in the third quarter, going up by as many as nine at one point, but Virginia Tech refused to go away and was able to cut the deficit to 66-61 by the time the fourth quarter began.





The Jackets once again pushed the lead out to five early in the fourth and eventually led 76-72 with 3:44 to play before Virginia Tech reeled off an 8-0 run to take a four-point lead with just over a minute remaining. Dunn and Morgan came through with the clutch buckets in the final minute to tie the game up and eventually send it to overtime at 80-80.





Five-time ACC Rookie of the Week Dani Carnegie went down with what appeared to be a left leg injury early in the third quarter and didn't return to the game. No update was available on her status after the game.





After wrapping up a five-game homestand, Georgia Tech will look to bounce back from its first loss this weekend when the team heads on the road to visit Louisville with tip-off scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday.





"A loss is a way you learn. Failure is a great teacher," said Fortner. "We'll take this lesson and we'll learn from it and we'll get better from it. Like I said, it's been a good run for us, but we're not perfect and we're not where we want to be. We've got to make sure we learn everything we can from this loss and get better from it."





Virginia Tech returns home to host Wake Forest on Sunday at 2 p.m. as the Hokies try to continue its momentum after the big road win.