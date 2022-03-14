Georgia Tech Pro Day 2022

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech held the annual Pro Day for former Yellow Jacket players on Monday afternoon and nearly all 32 NFL teams showed up to work with 16 former student-athletes including a handful of players who played elsewhere last year after transferring out of the program like Jerry Howard, Austin Kent, and Ajani Kerr.

Defensive back Juanyeh Thomas limited his work to drills and a few other non-running items after his NFL Combine performance while the rest of his teammates aimed to impress scouts.

Tobias Oliver pulled a muscle during the 40-yard dash and was unable to compete after that. Defensive end Antonneous Clayton also strained something during the cone drills, but he was able to recover enough to go through DL drills.

"At last count, almost every NFL team showed up today for the guys and I haven't seen all the numbers yet, but it is great to see them all back and healthy and working out really hard and to see so much interest in our guys," head coach Geoff Collins said.

Collins said that Tariq Carpenter impressed scouts with his performance.

