ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football players had their pads back on for a hot practice on Tuesday. After practice defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope and three of his players spoke to the media about that position group and how it is looking going into camp. Joining Pope were three seniors, Kevin Harris, Romello Height (USC transfer), and Sylvain Yondjouen.

A year ago it would've been unlikely to expect Height or Yondjouen to be playing football on the Flats with Height as a key defensive player at USC and Yondjouen set to be the star defensive end for the Jackets. Height decided to transfer this past offseason disliking his role in L.A. and Yondjouen got hurt 27 plays into his senior season with a second serious knee injury to the same knee. Now the Jackets benefit from those two unexpected situations creating a veteran defensive end room.

​Pope said that Height brings something slightly different as a pass rusher to the Tech defensive line.

"(Romello) has brought a dynamic ability to the room. He is a kid that is going to bring the energy every day and he brings a different light switch to the room that we have been looking for," Pope said. "He is a guy who wants to be better and he shows it day in and day out and he has also brought leadership in. When he first came in he was a little quiet, but now he is going to speak up and every day is a mission for him to go out and get better, so we are glad to have him."

Yonjouen had season-ending injuries in 2020 and 2023 but played in almost every game in 2019, 2021, and 2022 for the Jackets posting decent numbers as a key reserve and part-time starter at defensive end. Pope has been pleased with how Yondjouen is coming along coming off his second knee injury.

"When you turn the film on you can't help but see him," Pope said of Yondjouen's performance in camp. "He is a guy that is flying around and he is a guy coming back from an injury so you want to see how he comes back and he is better than when it happened. Those are the things you love to see. It is going to be a continual process as we prepare for the season to get him ready to go, but right now he is working hard and taking it a day at a time and a rep at a time. He is doing what he is coached to do and I'm very excited about that guy."

