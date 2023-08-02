ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football continued fall camp on Wednesday with a two-plus hour session and after practice, Yellow Jackets offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner spoke to the media for the first time since spring ball.

Faulkner spoke about every position group on offense and shared what he is also looking for from the quarterback competition this fall between Zach Pyron, Haynes King, and Zach Gibson as well.

"(Our quarterback) has to be the toughest guy in the building," Faulkner said. "In this day and age of media and everything else, you've got a lot to handle. You've got to be tough and a great leader."