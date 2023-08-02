ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football continued fall camp on Wednesday with a two-plus hour session and after practice, Yellow Jackets offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner spoke to the media for the first time since spring ball.
Faulkner spoke about every position group on offense and shared what he is also looking for from the quarterback competition this fall between Zach Pyron, Haynes King, and Zach Gibson as well.
"(Our quarterback) has to be the toughest guy in the building," Faulkner said. "In this day and age of media and everything else, you've got a lot to handle. You've got to be tough and a great leader."
Faulkner and co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke are on the same page as far as what they are looking for from that position.
"The beauty of Coach Weinke is we see it the same way. We didn't know each other seven months ago and the first time we talked about quarterbacks it was spot on. So we are aligned as far as that goes. All three guys are getting reps and they are going to get an opportunity to play (in camp) and whoever comes out on top, you guys will either know when we know or maybe just the first play of the first game," Faulkner said. "We are in no hurry to announce it, that's for sure."