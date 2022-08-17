Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 8/17

ATLANTA- The Jackets once again enjoyed lovely weather ahead of a building storm system getting in practice with just a light drizzle on Wednesday morning on the Rose Bowl Field. The team was in full pads again and had another spirited two-hour practice to prepare for Saturday's closed scrimmage.

After practice, running backs coach Mike Daniels and new receivers coach Del Alexander spoke with the media along with new transfers running back Dylan McDuffie and wide receiver E.J. Jenkins.

For Alexander, Fall Camp has really been his first time working extensively live with the receivers after replacing Kerry Dixon who left for a job with the Baltimore Ravens late in spring ball. Alexander arrived in time for the final two days of spring ball, but he was playing catch up at that time learning personnel.

"It has been a normal transition minus the foundation that you get in spring practice," he said. "I'm working the guys hard and I've put in a little overtime to make up for the lost time but the guys are responding and they are putting in consecutive days working hard and I think they are trying to learn the little subtle things that are going to help you win."

