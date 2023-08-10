ATLANTA- Georgia Tech scaled things back on Thursday with a practice in shells as first-year head coach Brent Key prepares his team for a big scrimmage on Saturday afternoon in Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets will have one more session on Friday before going for 100+ plays on Saturday. Among the groups of interest in that scrimmage are the running backs. That position is physical and the live reps should help create a little separation on the depth chart for first-year running backs coach Norval McKenzie.

McKenzie spoke to the media after practice on Thursday and shared his thoughts on how his group is progressing through the first week and a half of camp and the first live periods of tackling to the ground on Wednesday.

"It has been good. For a running back and an offensive lineman they work together, we joke around about how can I tell about the productivity when you can't get tackled," McKenzie said. " Having live segments proved to be beneficial for us. Can we make the play? Can we make somebody miss? Are we able to make contact and two or three yards after contact? Those are the things that we measure in those live settings and I feel like we are doing a really good job of it."