ATLANTA- Wednesday marked the final media availability for Georgia Tech football prior to the spring game. The Jackets will have a walk-through at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Friday and then practice #15 will be the annual spring game on Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium. A trio of defensive players spoke to the media on Wednesday, safety Jaylon King, defensive tackle Akelo Stone and defensive end Sylvian Yondjouen.

For King, this spring marks his return to the field after breaking his tibia in the Pitt game in week five last year on the road. He was only cleared to run just before the start of spring ball.

"It has been slow and steady progress," King said of his return to the field. "It was really weird. I didn't think I would have to teach myself how to walk again, but for the first month or so I had to walk heel-to-toe without swinging my leg out and things like that. After the December break, around mid-January, and into February things started picking up and I was able to start jogging and running. Then around early March, I was able to turn and cut without feeling much pain or as much stiffness around the leg area."

The injury and severity of it came because of a pre-existing issue with a stress fracture in his leg he was trying to play through and a fluke moment in the Pitt game turned that into a full-on break.

"It was an issue that we were watching starting back in the summer. I had stress fractures throughout my leg so we were just trying to monitor it and try to make it through the season. Unfortunately during the Pitt game, I got into an awkward situation and the tibia ended up fracturing and snapping," he said. "I ended up getting a couple of pins and a rod down the leg."

