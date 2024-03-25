Georgia Tech returned to the practice field after a 10-day layoff for spring break Monday. After practice, newly minted associate head coach Ricky Brumfield spoke to the media about his specialists as well as his new duties as the Jackets cornerbacks coach. Brumfield had been helping with the defensive backs in the past, but adding the cornerback position as a full-time gig and associate head coaching duties adds more things for him to do in addition to being the special teams coordinator for the Jackets.

"Obviously with the corners and special teams and everything else, I've added a little more on the plate, but last year I was helping out as well with the corners and the nickels so it was a smooth transition," Brumfield said.

Adding the associate head coach title was a big sign of faith from head coach Brent Key in Brumfield as well in addition to bumping up his role on staff to corners coach.

"It meant a lot. I didn't know (coach Key) coming in and I worked hard for him and him seeing that, it was honestly an honor to get that. My future goal is I want to be a head coach wherever that is. That will allow me to help with that process. Him doing that, I'm very appreciative of it and grateful of it and I am not taking it lightly," Brumfield said. "I'm doing everything I can to learn as much as I can from him and help him out as well. I told him, 'Coach I want to take some things off your plate. I don't just want a title and just be here, I want to take some things off your plate.' Obviously, that will help my career in the future as well."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE NOTES AND QUOTES FROM MONDAY'S PRACTICE