Georgia Tech football practice notes and quotes 11/18

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech continued preparing for NC State and the home finale with a practice in shells as the Jackets aim to finish the season undefeated in Bobby Dodd Stadium on Thursday night.

After practice a trio of seniors spoke to the media led by tight end Jackson Hawes who just accepted a Senior Bowl invite capping off a big one-year gamble on Georgia Tech following his transfer from Yale.

"I definitely took a game because I only had one year left, but I think the invite is really just a testament to the offense here," Hawes said. "I knew coming in that it would be a good opportunity for me to showcase my ability blocking wise and I think I've totally done that while I've been here and (the offense) has given me the ability to grow in some ways like playing out on the perimeter which was something I didn't do as much in the past so the invite is a testament to the offense here, I love it."

Getting the invite caps a great one-year experiment for Hawes at Georgia Tech and he is still amazed that NFL teams are interested in him and that he has the potential to play at the next level now after his one season on the Flats.

"I'm extremely grateful that the organization here took a chance on some nerdy guy up at Yale," he joked. "It has been an absolute blessing and for everything that comes my way I try to not get too high or get too low and just kind of stay even keel and go with the process. It is bittersweet that the season is coming to a close but there are exciting things in the future, but right now I'm just trying to stay focused on the next three weeks."

