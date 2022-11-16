"I think practice this week has been the same as every other week. The intensity out there has been the same and everybody is locked in and if someone is not locked in they know if you don't want to be here you don't have to be here so it is up to you," Quick said. "I think everyone is pretty locked in and ready to play Saturday."

Offensive lineman Pierce Quick has been battling injuries this season and playing with an old-fashioned neck roll to protect himself. He explained the mentality of the team as the Jackets enter the final two regular-season games against a highly ranked North Carolina and a top-ranked Georgia squad.

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football will have their hands full playing a night game against #13 North Carolina on Saturday down two quarterbacks and dealing with injuries and other obstacles under interim head coach Brent Key. Outside of the Tech facilities expectations for the final two regular season games are very low with Tech being a multiple-touchdown underdog this week, but the Yellow Jacket players don't view things that way.

Quick said he has had to battle his own physical challenges to be on the field this season.

"It has definitely been a pain dealing with some injuries this year. I'm feeling good and hoping to finish out the season strong and play in these last few games and finish strong," he said.

Part of finishing strong for the Jackets will involve finding consistent quarterback play after starter Jeff Sims and freshman Zach Pyron both had season-ending injuries. Zach Gibson who has started a game this season and come off the bench a few times with limited success and Taisun Phommachanh a transfer from Clemson, he has not played this season at all. Quick said both quarterbacks have been sharp preparing for UNC this week.

"Both quarterbacks look really good in practice this week," Quick said. "I think no matter who we go with, we will protect them upfront and we have confidence in either of them. They are different types of quarterbacks, Taisun looks good in some things and Zach looks good with some things so it is going to be fun to see both of them this weekend."

Quick gave his thoughts on each of the quarterbacks.

"Taisun is a big dude that can run the ball really well. Honestly seeing him out there for his and how he moves, it looks really good. Zach can sling the ball too and they are both really good options and we feel good upfront with either of them," he said. "I feel like Taisun and Zach are both competitors and they've had the same mentality going into the games. Their practice reps have increased a little bit, but off the field, if you are a quarterback and you are going to be a good quarterback you are going to prepare every week as if you are going to play. I feel like their preparation has been the same off the field and on the field. That hasn't changed."

