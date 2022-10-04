ATLANTA- Week two of the Brent Key era continued on Tuesday with a two-plus hour morning practice session and after practice, Key spoke with the assembled media to preview the Duke game and update the status of a few players.

"We have a one-game season coming up again this week and we have seven of them left and we have to play each week like it is its own season," Key said. "Play like there is nothing behind it and nothing in front of it and I think if those guys do that it will help bring it in focus and give them what they need to go out and execute the way they need to execute and prepare the way they need to prepare throughout the week of practice to play successfully on Saturday."

Jackets' free safety Jaylon King's season is at least on hold following a lower leg injury in the Pitt game that led him to leave the field. Key explained that King had surgery and is out this week.

"Jaylon got hurt in the Pitt game and he will be out this week. He has had surgery and he is a good football player; it is an unfortunate incident for Jaylon. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family moving forward," Key said.

When King left the game, true freshman Clayton Powell-Lee stepped in and played well at free safety. With more time to prepare this week, the Jackets could look at both Powell-Lee, strong safety Derrik Allen who knows both positions, and Notre Dame transfer, Khari Gee, as potential free safety options.

"We have ample people in that position that we know are ready to step up and make plays as they did on Saturday," Key said.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF TUESDAY'S NOTES AND QUOTES