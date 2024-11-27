Georgia Tech coach Brent Key's final media avail ahead of UGA

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Wednesday for the final time ahead of the rivalry game with Georgia on Black Friday in Athens.





"We are excited to go play a very good football and a very challenging game in a hostile environment and it is going to take everything we have and all our players firing on all cylinders playing with the fundamental basics of football that you have to play with. You can't try to do anything extreme or over our heads," Key said of the game on Friday. "We've got to play a solid game. We know it is going to be a challenge and we've had challenges this year so we need to go out there on Friday night and play to the best of our ability."





UGA football coach Kirby Smart said earlier in the week he expects a street fight between the two old rivals on the field in Sanford Stadium and Key agreed with that sentiment.





"That is the way games are when you play them the right way," Key said of Smart's comment. "There is nothing easy about the game of football. Football is for tough guys and we've had a lot of those games and they have had a lot of those games. We've watched them on tape, we've watched them throughout the season, so yeah, we are expecting a tough, physical football game. They pride themselves on being a physical team. They pride themselves on winning the line of scrimmage and they don't just say it, they back it up. Not just recently, they've backed it up for a long period of time so it will be a big challenge for us."





Key said one of the points he is making this week to his team is to use the emotion of the rivalry to fuel strong play and not get overly consumed by that drive to beat your rival.





"The big thing is taking emotion and using it as fuel. You don't want to play emotionally in games. Emotions get you out of whack and cause you not be disciplined. When you lose control of your emotional state, now everything else is going to go behind it. It is hard to think clearly when you are in an emotional state. I want the guys to get all of their emotions out prior throughout the week and that is why we practice the way we do and do the things we do. You have to turn those emotions into fuel and use that to propel you throughout the game and play to your best ability," Key said.





