Georgia Tech bringing former Roswell (Ga.) OT Corey Robinson II home
Georgia Tech didn't offer Roswell (Ga.) offensive tackle Corey Robinson out of high school as a member of the 2021 class.
Kansas did, and they were able to hold off pursuits from Coastal Carolina and several other schools.
After one season in Lawrence, Robinson made the decision earlier this month to enter the Transfer Portal.
As they say, the rest is history.
Shortly after entering the transfer portal, Georgia Tech offensive line coach Brent Key and new recruiting staff member Kenyatta Watson made contact with Robinson.
An offer was extended shortly after. Soon after that, an official visit was scheduled. Georgia Tech wanted to be the first to host him, and have their chance to shut things down before they even got started.
Other schools showing interest in Robinson prior to his decision include Virginia, Auburn, Utah, and Jackson State among several others.
This story will be updated with quotes following the end of Robinson's OV on Thursday.