Ayobami Tifase , a reclassified member of the 2023 class who moved up to 2022 status to be able to enroll early at FSU, went public with his decision to choose Georgia Tech over Wisconsin and several others.

Georgia Tech added another piece to their DL for 2024 and beyond on Saturday.

Tifase visited Georgia Tech just before the dead period began earlier in December. The visit came to fruition quickly once it became clear that Tifase would have a layover in Atlanta as he returned to Tallahassee following his trip to Madison to see Luke Fickell and the Badgers.

He arrives in Atlanta with three years of eligibility remaining, and three years to do so.

In his time as a Seminole, Tifase appeared in three games.