Game Preview: Georgia Tech at Louisville

Georgia Tech (3-1, 1-1 ACC) at Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC)

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky





Date and Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Louisville -10.5, O/U 57.5

TV: ESPN2, ESPN App, WatchESPN.com

Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (Analyst), Dawn Davenport (Sideline reporter)

Radio: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM/SiriusXM 371

Radio Team: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Justin Hanover (Analyst), Chris Mooneyham (Sideline reporter)

Series History: Georgia Tech leads 2-1

Last Meeting: Louisville won 39-34 over Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 1, 2023

Last Week: Georgia Tech defeated Virginia Military Institute 59-7 at home; Louisville was idle after defeating Jacksonville State 49-14 at home on Sept. 7

Stat Comparison: Points per game (Georgia Tech 36.5, Louisville 55.5), Points allowed per game (Georgia Tech 17.8, Louisville 7), Total offense (Georgia Tech 446.3 yards per game, Louisville 590.5 yards per game), Total defense (Georgia Tech 317.5 yards per game, Louisville 198 yards per game)

GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Haynes King (QB, RS-Jr.), Eric Singleton Jr. (WR, Soph.), Jordan Williams (RT, Sr.)

LOUISVILLE Key Offensive Players: Tyler Shough (QB, RS-Sr.), Ja’Corey Brooks (WR, RS-Sr), Michael Gonzalez (LG, Sr.)

GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Makius Scott (DT, Sr.), Kyle Efford (LB, RS-Soph.), Warren Burrell (LCB, RS-Sr.)

LOUISVILLE Key Defensive Players: Ashton Gillotte (DE, Sr.), Stanquan Clark (LB, Soph.), MJ Griffin (SS, RS-Sr.)

Game Preview Analysis: Just like it’s hard to take anything concrete away from Georgia Tech’s demolition of VMI last week (other than the Jackets were locked in from kickoff to the final horn), it’s definitely hard to make any real assessment of Louisville after the Cardinals have played two games this season at home against Austin Peay and Jacksonville State. Expectedly, Louisville looked impressive in both contests, racking up huge offensive numbers and limiting the two opponents to close to nothing defensively.

What is known is that Georgia Tech has looked both good at times this season and a little bit below average at times this season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Jackets do have an ACC road game under their belt with the loss at Syracuse a couple weeks ago. There has to be some learning experience from the way the team came out early especially in that loss, and head coach Brent Key and a few players alluded to that this week in their media availability. Eric Singleton Jr. said it has shown the team that they must “bring their own energy” and not come out as flat as they did against the Orange.

The defensive line and defensive secondary were definitely exploited in the loss to Syracuse, and with the explosive weapons Louisville has at the skill positions on offense, the Cardinals definitely looked at that film and are aiming for a similar performance.

With that in mind, one of the key areas of the game will definitely be if Georgia Tech’s defensive line can affect Louisville QB Tyler Shough. It’s really simple, if they are unable to do that, the veteran college quarterback will likely have a big day just as Kyle McCord did for Syracuse a couple weeks ago. If the Jackets’ DL can get pressure or move the pocket or throw off the timing of Louisville’s passing game, the defense should be able to find some success.

On the other side of the ball, Georgia Tech’s passing game looked better especially vertically last Saturday against VMI, but VMI’s secondary is certainly not up to the talent level of Louisville. Still, Tech’s OL has allowed Haynes King to operate without being sacked so far this season, and if that continues, he should be able to find some of the dynamic weapons at receiver, which Georgia Tech boasts several of.

Louisville has a dynamic player and pass rusher at defensive end in senior Ashton Gillotte that the Jackets’ OL will need to make a priority. But a good way to slow down a pass rusher is be physical with him coming downhill in the run game. Look for the Jackets to try to pound the run at Louisville early to try to set a physical tone on Saturday afternoon.

It was a wild game the last time these two got together last September in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Expect a similar type of offensive back-and-forth in Saturday’s game, coming down to the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

While the line sits at -10.5 in favor of Louisville, I see this as much more of a toss-up game that could really set the tone for whichever team wins it going forward in the ACC this season. Winner moves into the spot of a contender in the conference while the loser falls into the middle of the pack.

With a little more experience on the offensive side of the ball, the slight edge goes to the Jackets.

Alex Farrer Score Prediction: Georgia Tech wins, 37-33.

Kelly Quinlan Score Prediction: Louisville wins, 31-24.



