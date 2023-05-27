Taylor declined to fade into that mess, officially visiting Georgia Tech a second time and then showing up and signing his NLI the following Wednesday.

The option to stick with Georgia Tech was present, but several schools were pushing behind the scenes. They wanted him to sign in February rather than December, and were determined to do whatever it took to get that done.

After committing to the program under the previous regime, Norcross WR Zion Taylor found himself in an interesting situation as the early signing period approached.

RJ: Favorite fast food?

ZT: American Deli.

RJ: Favorite part of Georgia Tech's campus?

ZT: It is still under construction, but the new building that is being put up. I saw the outline of what it is going to look like.

RJ: Who finished second in your recruitment?

ZT: Utah

RJ: What schools or players are you looking forward to matching up against?

ZT: UGA for sure. I am looking forward to matching up with great competition

RJ: Favorite rapper?

ZT: Gunna

RJ: Celebrity Crush?

ZT: Meagan Good or Lauren London

RJ: Favorite TV show?

ZT: Ozarks

RJ: Current height and weight?

ZT: 6-foot, 188 pounds

RJ: What was it in the end that pushed Georgia Tech over the top compared to everyone else recruiting you?

ZT: Overall education, and who wouldn’t want to play in the city of your hometown, A chance to compete at one of the highest levels in college football

RJ: Expectations for your freshman year?

ZT: My plan is to make a big impact as a freshman and play whatever role I can to get the team a dub time and time again

RJ: What is one thing you learned that would share with a recruit going through the process now?

ZT: Go where you feel is best, don't listen to others

RJ: Give me a scouting report of your playing style for someone who has never seen you play?

ZT: I would say I’m versatile I can play the slot or play outside I can beat you deep or you can just throw slants all game, Physical player, and I play bigger than my measurables