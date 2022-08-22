Franklin ready to prove himself as the center of the GT OL

To turn the page and improve on what was obviously a very disappointing season for Georgia Tech, one position group, in particular, has to step up and turn that into a reality. The position group’s success (or lack thereof) that will make the most difference this season indisputably is the big guys up front on the offensive line. Weston Franklin, the Yellow Jackets’ sophomore center will be a guy that leads the charge and is an x-factor for that group’s performance.

Franklin during practice this month at Georgia Tech (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

Last season, Franklin was able to get valuable experience in five games, burning his redshirt a few games after former center Mikey Minihan went down in the Miami game. That specific game showed just how valuable the position is to the o-line as well, with Tech’s offense sputtering after Minihan went down, and this was the main reason for that 33-30 loss. As a consequence of being thrown into the fire like Franklin was after Minihan went down, he had to face some of the toughest defenses the Jackets saw all year in Notre Dame and UGA. This challenge yielded mistakes that were expected, and Franklin believes he needed them to progress as a player. “Playing last year towards the end of the season really helped me a lot. [It] gave me a lot of confidence, I knew going in that I was gonna make mistakes. And I really needed those mistakes to help me become a better player,” Franklin said. “It gave me a lot of confidence going into this season, and I think we’re gonna have a really good group I’m ready to go.” Coming into this season as a young guy still and leader on the offensive line will come with challenges, but Franklin said he is working on his vocal leadership to try and bridge that gap. “It’s been different for me for sure. I’ve been trying to work on being more of a vocal leader. Like I said in the past that wasn’t really what I was known for, I was more of the quiet guy [that] lead by example. I’m really working on being more of a vocal leader and helping those guys behind me.”