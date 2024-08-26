PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVzZSM0czNERaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURXNlIzRzM0RFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EVzZSM0czNERaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Four-star DT Christian Garrett makes the call for Georgia Tech

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@samspiegs

Christian Garrett stepped back from his commitment to Georgia earlier this month after realizing that a path through Athens wasn't right for him.

Garrett, the No. 16-ranked defensive tackle in the country from Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian made the call for Georgia Tech. The four-star defender elected to stay home and play for Brent Key's Yellow Jackets over the likes of Tennessee and Clemson, which also came back into play after Garrett reopened his recruitment.

Georgia Tech never took its foot off the gas with Garrett before and certainly after declaring in-state for the Dawgs. He couldn't ignore the constant pressure from the staff to come to The Flats.

"They've really always been recruiting me hard, so they're doing the same thing, just being Georgia Tech," Garrett told Rivals, "and I like that."

Advertisement

The Yellow Jackets have been on a hot streak of late in this 2025 class with six blue-chippers already on board after the addition of Garrett, one of the country's top interior defensive lineman that projects inside but can be a valuable contributor at multiple positions across the defensive front for Georgia Tech.

Tech recently bolstered their 2025 haul with Rivals250 OL Josh Petty, another local chipper in the Atlanta Metro area. With Petty and Garrett in the mix, the all of the Yellow Jackets' four-star commitments are local.

"It's like what my boy Josh said -- they're trying to bring back to old-fashioned Georgia Tech with all Georgia boys," he smiled. "I never considered myself going to Georgia Tech, but now it's on the table."

Part of the change of heart stems from Key's renewed vision for the football program.

After years of pursuing and accumulating out-of-state talent, Tech's focus has been on the best in Georgia, and in a lot of cases the best within a drive of campus.

That emphasis hasn't been lost on blue-chippers like Garrett.

"I have a good relationship with the coaches there and we've had a good relationship since they offered me," he explained.

"They have been letting me know they want to come in and start something new," Garrett added. "It's a great feeling. My mom and my family all really like it."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2dlb3JnaWF0ZWNoLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9mb3VyLXN0YXItZHQtY2hyaXN0aWFuLWdhcnJldHQtbWFr ZXMtdGhlLWNhbGwtZm9yLWdlb3JnaWEtdGVjaCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGZ2VvcmdpYXRlY2gu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZmb3VyLXN0YXItZHQtY2hyaXN0aWFuLWdh cnJldHQtbWFrZXMtdGhlLWNhbGwtZm9yLWdlb3JnaWEtdGVjaCZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMDk5JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==