"They've really always been recruiting me hard, so they're doing the same thing, just being Georgia Tech," Garrett told Rivals , "and I like that."

Georgia Tech never took its foot off the gas with Garrett before and certainly after declaring in-state for the Dawgs. He couldn't ignore the constant pressure from the staff to come to The Flats.

Garrett, the No. 16-ranked defensive tackle in the country from Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian made the call for Georgia Tech . The four-star defender elected to stay home and play for Brent Key's Yellow Jackets over the likes of Tennessee and Clemson, which also came back into play after Garrett reopened his recruitment.

Christian Garrett stepped back from his commitment to Georgia earlier this month after realizing that a path through Athens wasn't right for him.

The Yellow Jackets have been on a hot streak of late in this 2025 class with six blue-chippers already on board after the addition of Garrett, one of the country's top interior defensive lineman that projects inside but can be a valuable contributor at multiple positions across the defensive front for Georgia Tech.

Tech recently bolstered their 2025 haul with Rivals250 OL Josh Petty, another local chipper in the Atlanta Metro area. With Petty and Garrett in the mix, the all of the Yellow Jackets' four-star commitments are local.

"It's like what my boy Josh said -- they're trying to bring back to old-fashioned Georgia Tech with all Georgia boys," he smiled. "I never considered myself going to Georgia Tech, but now it's on the table."

Part of the change of heart stems from Key's renewed vision for the football program.

After years of pursuing and accumulating out-of-state talent, Tech's focus has been on the best in Georgia, and in a lot of cases the best within a drive of campus.

That emphasis hasn't been lost on blue-chippers like Garrett.

"I have a good relationship with the coaches there and we've had a good relationship since they offered me," he explained.

"They have been letting me know they want to come in and start something new," Garrett added. "It's a great feeling. My mom and my family all really like it."