JacketsOnline - Former Dalton, Northwestern WR Kyric McGowan set to call Georgia Tech home

McGowan chose Georgia Tech over overtures from several other schools, but it came down to the Yellow Jackets, Tennessee, and Duke in the end.

Fast forward to Saturday morning, and McGowan’s announced where he will spend his post-grad season; on The Flats at Georgia Tech.

"It definitely was," said McGowan when asked whether or not the game on Friday afternoon was hard to watch. "It is weird watching them, because I know everything they are running, everything they are doing. It was really weird, but I am just glad they were able to go down there and get the win.

Spending the holiday with family in his hometown of Dalton, Georgia, McGowan found himself watching the Northwestern/Auburn game with family and friends.

ON WHAT LED HIM TO THE TRANSFER PORTAL: "At the beginning of this football season, I told myself that if I had the year I wanted, I was going to declare for the NFL Draft," he said. "If I didn't have the year I wanted to have, I knew I was able to come back for another year due to the COVID rule allowing us all to come back for another year.

Throughout the year, I started to evaluate things. There was still some stuff I wanted to work on personally before I gave it a shot at the next level, like cleaning up my game and perfecting my craft.

It wasn't an easy decision at all (to enter the portal) to be honest," said McGowan. "I love my coaches, my teammates, all of the staff, and everyone. It was a really good vibe with them, but I just felt like I was ready for something new. I did what I went there to do, which was get my degree. We competed for championships year in and year out. It was a good run, but I was ready for something new.

So I started to explore my options, and see who might be interested in me as the process went along.

THE RECRUITING PROCESS 2.0: "It was very busy, as expected. To be honest, it was like living through my HS recruitment all over again. This time around, I had already been through it. It was overwhelming. Going through the process back in high school, you never experience anything like it. I thought it was fun then, talking to the different coaches and everything.

With me being on the backend of it again now after entering the transfer portal, I know how to handle things this time around. It wasn't as bad this time around, but I am still glad to get it over with, and be headed to Georgia Tech.

WHY HE CHOSE GEORGIA TECH: "What Coach (Geoff) Collins and his staff have going at Georgia Tech, the program is headed very far in the right direction. Another plus for me was that it was close to home. I wasn't opposed to leaving home, but Tech is close to home, and they are still good academically as well.

I wasn't fully focused on the academic side of things this time around since i have my degree, but obviously with Tech being so good academically, that's a plus.

As for my fit in the offense, I watched them a lot this last year when I could with me being so close to Jahmyr, (Gibbs) John, (Ross) and a few other players on the team. I really like the way they play, and feel I will fit in well. I know they had some departures from the WR room recently too." (Ahmarean Brown)

ON THE FIRST PERSON TO KNOW HIS DECISION: "Jahmyr was the first to know," said McGowan with a laugh. "I'm back home in Dalton, and me and Jahmyr have been hanging out everyday, so we are with each other just about 24/7 when we are both at home.

He knew, and was really excited. Both he and John knew. Jahmyr and I never got the chance to play with each other at Dalton. He was a freshman when I was a senior, but he wasn't playing Varsity ball yet at the time.

We always used to talk about getting to play together."

COACHING STAFF'S REACTION: "They were excited too! They were just as fired as up as I was to have me join the family. I had called Coach (Kerry) Dixon and Coach Collins to let them know, and they were pumped. Ready for me to get there and get to work. I feel the same way, I'm really looking forward to it. I actually committed to them a few days back."

WHAT HE PLANS TO STUDY AT GEORGIA TECH: "Most likely going to be the Real Estate program, or the Construction Facilities and Management Program. I'm looking at those two right now.

I've always had interest in real estate, so it will likely be that one though.

TURNAROUND FROM B1G CHAMPIONSHIP TO ENROLLING IN ATLANTA: "Yeah, it's pretty quick. I'm going through the process of finding a place to live and stuff. The report date is the 10th or so, I think. Classes don't start until a few days after that, but yeah, pretty quick turnaround.

That potentially quick turnaround at a new school also played into my decision to not play in the bowl game before entering the transfer portal.

I had made my mind up as of the B1G Championship that I was going to transfer out. I knew that staying around, playing in the bowl game, practicing with my former team and continuing that process of playing with them, that it would be too quick for me."