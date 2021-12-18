Former Alabama OL Pierce Quick set to transfer to GT

It took longer than originally anticipated, but Georgia Tech OL coach Brent Key and former Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) offensive lineman Pierce Quick are now just days away from being in the same position room.

Quick, who committed to Key at Alabama back in April of 2017 as a member of the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal last month.

Several other schools attempted to enter the mix for Quick, including Maryland who hosted him for an official visit just last weekend.

The opportunity to play for coach Brent Key, and to fight for reps upon his arrival in Atlanta proved to be too much for the Terps, Red Raiders of Texas Tech, Michigan State, and Indiana among several others.

He becomes the second transfer offensive line commitment of the week, joining former Clemson OL Paul Tchio. Quick will arrive to campus early next month ready to compete at the G position.