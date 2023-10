RESULT: Tucker (3-3) defeated Decatur 48-39. PERFORMANCE: 2 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery UP NEXT: vs. Chamblee

RESULT: Holy Cross (5-0) defeated John Curtis Christian 42-41 PERFORMANCE: 10 receptions for 92 yards, also had the game-winning 2PC UP NEXT: @ St. Augustine

RESULT: Philip Simmons (7-0) defeated Beaufort 36-6 PERFORMANCE: 1 catch for 45 yards and TD, 1 carry for 17 yards. 2 tackles and 1 PD defensively UP NEXT: OPEN

RESULT: Prince Avenue Christian (6-1) was defeated 45-28 by Mary Persons PERFORMANCE: 24-32 passing for 254 yards, 2 TD and 2 INT. 8 carries for 28 yards UP NEXT: OPEN

RESULT: Rabun Gap (7-0) defeated Charlotte Christian 28-13. PERFORMANCE: 3 carries for 13 yards, 2 TD. 3 catches for 37 yards. 95 yards all-purpose UP NEXT: vs. Metrolina Christian Academy

RESULT: Andalusia (6-0) defeated Bibb County 27-10. PERFORMANCE: at least 1 sack, 1 PBU UP NEXT: @ Geneva

RESULT: Hiram (7-0) defeated Dalton 49-39 UP NEXT: @ Calhoun

RESULT: Riverside (4-3) defeated Wade Hampton 49-7 PERFORMANCE:TBD UP NEXT: vs. Laurens

RESULT: Mill Creek (6-0) defeated Central Gwinnett 47-7 PERFORMANCE: 2 catches for 4 yards in limited action UP NEXT: OPEN

RESULT: Parkview (5-1) defeated South Gwinnett 34-20 PERFORMANCE: 8 carries for 59 yards prior to leaving the game with an injury. NOTE: Maddox suffered a serious knee injury in the game, and will miss the rest of the season. UP NEXT: OPEN

RESULT: Parkview (5-1) defeated South Gwinnett 34-20 UP NEXT: OPEN

RESULT: Wakulla (6-0) defeated Rickards 35-22 PERFORMANCE: 4 catches for 50 yards and 2 TD offensively. 2 tackles defensively UP NEXT: vs. St. John Paul II

RESULT: Glynn Academy (4-2) was defeated 49-3 by Effingham County PERFORMANCE: TBD UP NEXT: vs. South Effingham

RESULT: Pensacola Catholic (4-1) defeated Pensacola 51-7 PERFORMANCE: 3 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 8 PD, 1 FR, 1 TD UP NEXT: @ Gulf Breeze

RESULT: Bibb County (5-1) was defeated 27-10 by Andalusia PERFORMANCE: TBD UP NEXT: vs. Hale County

RESULT: Saguaro (3-3) was defeated 31-17 by Centennial PERFORMANCE: 11 carries for 97 yards, 1 catch for 23 yards UP NEXT: vs. Chaparral

RESULT: Belen Jesuit (3-3) defeated Southwest 44-0 PERFORMANCE: 1 carry for 35 yards and 1 TD in extremely limited action UP NEXT: vs. Cardinal Gibbons

RESULT: Greenfield-Central (6-1) defeated Yorktown 35-30 PERFORMANCE: 4 catches for 33 yards UP NEXT: vs. Delta

RESULT: Warner Robins (3-3) defeated Ola 28-27 PERFORMANCE: 8 catches for 106 yards and 1 TD, also threw a TD pass. UP NEXT: @ Union Grove

RESULT: Marist (5-1) defeated Dunwoody 45-7 PERFORMANCE:2 carries for 41 yards, 1 INT, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 blocked punt UP NEXT: OPEN

RESULT: Edna Karr (5-0) defeated Brother Martin 19-7 PERFORMANCE: 7 tackles, 2 PBU UP NEXT: OPEN

RESULT: St. Augustine (2-3) was defeated 13-6 by Jesuit PERFORMANCE: 3 tackles, 2 PBU UP NEXT: vs. Holy Cross (10/7)

RESULT: Silver Bluff (6-1) defeated Fox Creek 37-0 PERFORMANCE: TBD UP NEXT: vs. Batesburg-Leesville



DID NOT PLAY