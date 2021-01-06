 JacketsOnline - Following the Future: Final 2020 stats, season highlights, more
Following the Future: Final 2020 stats, season highlights, more

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Managing Editor
@RivalsJohnson

Before talking about those teams that did in-fact play this season let's take a look at which commitments will NOT be featured on this list for various reasons-

Austrailian K/P David Shanahan

Calif. QB Chayden Peery (bypassing Senior season to enroll early)

NC DT Zeek Biggers(football in North Carolina pushed to the spring.)

Ga. LB Trenilyas Tatum (did not play)

Ga. OL Weston Franklin

Ga. OL Jakiah Leftwich

STATS: 662 yards rushing, 10 TD. 25 receptions for 418 yards, 3 TD. 40 tackles, 1 INT, 5 PBU (missed four games)

STATS: 54 receptions for 1,015 yards, 9 TD. 29 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 2 FR, 1 INT, 5 PBU.

STATS: 51 receptions for 1,059 yards, 10 TD

STATS: 75 yards rushing, 1 TD. 32 receptions for 510 yards, 7 TD

STATS: 70 tackles, 12 TFL, 10 sacks

STATS: 25 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 TFL, 2 blocked FG

STATS: 110 yards passing with 2 TD, 18 carries for 71 yards and 2 TD, 60 receptions for 891 yards and 8 TD, 1360 APY, 1 KOR TD

STATS: 67 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 blocked punts, 2 forced fumbles.

STATS: 42 yards rushing, 24 receptions for 439 yards, 7 TD. 29 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 INT, 1 FR, 7 PBU.

STATS: 12 receptions for 186 yards, 1 TD

STATS: 3 receptions for 91 yards, 1 TD. 4 tackles, 2 TFL 2 sacks

