JacketsOnline - Following the Future: Final 2020 stats, season highlights, more

Following the Future: Final 2020 stats, season highlights, more
Before talking about those teams that did in-fact play this season let's take a look at which commitments will NOT be featured on this list for various reasons-
Austrailian K/P David Shanahan
Calif. QB Chayden Peery (bypassing Senior season to enroll early)
NC DT Zeek Biggers(football in North Carolina pushed to the spring.)
Ga. LB Trenilyas Tatum (did not play)
Ga. OL Weston Franklin
Ga. OL Jakiah Leftwich
STATS: 662 yards rushing, 10 TD. 25 receptions for 418 yards, 3 TD. 40 tackles, 1 INT, 5 PBU (missed four games)
Quite the catch here by #GaTech DB commit Kaleb Edwards in his first game back from injury. No one can question his ball skills.
S/O to @Rivals_Singer for the video! pic.twitter.com/IjOEZNe267
STATS: 54 receptions for 1,015 yards, 9 TD. 29 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 2 FR, 1 INT, 5 PBU.
STATS: 51 receptions for 1,059 yards, 10 TD
We hopping to the next round!! #DMGB
#RobinsonStrong
STATS: 75 yards rushing, 1 TD. 32 receptions for 510 yards, 7 TD
STATS: 70 tackles, 12 TFL, 10 sacks
STATS: 25 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 TFL, 2 blocked FG
STATS: 110 yards passing with 2 TD, 18 carries for 71 yards and 2 TD, 60 receptions for 891 yards and 8 TD, 1360 APY, 1 KOR TD
STATS: 67 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 blocked punts, 2 forced fumbles.
STATS: 42 yards rushing, 24 receptions for 439 yards, 7 TD. 29 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 INT, 1 FR, 7 PBU.
STATS: 12 receptions for 186 yards, 1 TD
STATS: 3 receptions for 91 yards, 1 TD. 4 tackles, 2 TFL 2 sacks