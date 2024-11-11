Following the Future: Adamson bounces back, others prepare for postseason

Here is a look at how the Georgia Tech Class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games over the last few days.





The majority of the class wasn’t in action this past week with the built-in extra week by the GHSA to allow other teams to make up games affected by the hurricane earlier this season. There were a few Georgia Tech commits that took the field, but the capsules rest of the class below will include their first-round playoff matchup or if their team didn’t qualify for the postseason.





-Grady Adamson, QB, Deer Creek (Okla.)

Deer Creek snapped a three-game losing streak with a 27-20 home win over Mustang on Friday to improve to 7-3 overall. Adamson had 254 yards passing on 14-of-26 completions with one touchdown and one interception. He also had two rushing touchdowns. Deer Creek will now host Broken Arrow on Friday in the first round of the OSSAA Class 6A-I state playoffs.





-Justin Hasenhuetl, OL, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee rolled to a 42-7 home win over Christ School in the second round of the NCISAA 11-man football playoffs on Friday to improve to 10-2. Hasenhuetl started on the offensive line and helped the offense compile 401 total yards, including 310 passing. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee will now host Providence Day in the championship game on Friday at 7 p.m.





-Blake Belin, DL, Cardinal Hayes

Cardinal Hayes kept its season alive and improved to 7-3 with a 34-6 home win over Kellenberg Memorial in the opening round of the NYCHSFL State Tournament on Saturday. Belin had an impactful day on the defensive line for his team as the Cardinal Hayes defense held their opponent to six points and 203 total yards. Cardinal Hayes will next host St. Anthony’s in the second round on Saturday at 7 p.m.





-Andre Fuller Jr., DL, Grayson

Grayson had a busy last week with two games on the schedule as the Rams defeated Heritage 42-0 at home on Tuesday night and turned around and won 43-13 on the road at Newton on Saturday to clinch the Region 4-AAAAAA championship and improve their record to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in region play. No individual stats were available for Fuller in the two wins. Grayson will carry that No. 1 seed in to the GHSA Class AAAAAA state playoffs and host Pebblebrook in the opening round on Friday at 7:30 p.m.





-Kevin Roche, TE, Darien (Conn.)

Darien won its fifth straight and improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in league play with a 49-0 home victory over Bridgeport Central on Saturday. Roche had a touchdown catch in the win. The Blue Wave will next visit Warde in another league game on Friday at 6 p.m.





-Derry Norris, DL, Spruce Creek (Fla.)

Spruce Creek earned a 20-14 home win over University on Thursday to finish the regular season at 7-3 overall and 2-1 in district play. No individual stats were available for Norris after the win. Spruce Creek received the No. 5 seed for the FHSAA state playoffs and will visit Flagler Palm Coast on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the first round.





-Jamauri Brice, WR, Cartersville

Brice and Cartersville (10-0) will be a No. 1 seed and host No. 4 seed Westminster in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAA state playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.





-Jayden Barr, DB, Eastside

Barr and Eastside (9-1) will be a No. 2 seed and host No. 3 seed Hampton in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAA state playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.





-Jimmy Bryson, OL, Baylor (Tenn.)

Baylor (10-0, 5-0 in district) was off this past Friday after completing an unbeaten regular season. The Red Raiders will next host Memphis University School in the first round of the TSSAA state playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m.





-Dalen Penson, Ath, Sandy Creek

Penson and Sandy Creek (9-1) received the No. 4 seed in the Class AAA power rankings and will host No. 29 seed Adairsville in the first round of the GHSA Class AAA state playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.





-Josh Petty, OL, Fellowship Christian

Petty and Fellowship Christian (8-2) received the No. 2 seed in the Class A-AAA private school power rankings and will get a bye in the first round of the GHSA Class A-AAA Private state playoffs this week. They will host the winner of the King’s Ridge vs. Darlington first-round matchup (Nov. 15) in the second round on Nov. 22.





-Christian Garrett, DL, Prince Avenue Christian

Garrett and Prince Avenue Christian (7-3) received the No. 5 seed in the Class A-AAA private school power rankings and will get a bye in the first round of the GHSA Class A-AAA Private state playoffs this week. They will host the winner of the Landmark Christian vs. Providence Christian first-round matchup (Nov. 15) in the second round on Nov. 22.





-Carrington Coombs, OLB/Rush, Hebron Christian

Coombs and Hebron Christian (8-2) received the No. 6 seed in the Class A-AAA private school power rankings and will get a bye in the first round of the GHSA Class A-AAA Private state playoffs this week. They will host the winner of the Lovett vs. Trinity Christian first-round matchup (Nov. 15) in the second round on Nov. 22.





-Cal Faulkner, WR, Lumpkin County

Faulkner and Lumpkin County (7-3) received the No. 13 seed in the Class AAA power rankings and will host No. 20 seed LaGrange in the first round of the GHSA Class AAA state playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.





-Connor Roush, TE, Wesleyan

Roush and Wesleyan (8-2) received the No. 10 seed in the Class A-AAA private school power rankings and will host No. 23 seed Mount Pisgah Christian in the first round of the GHSA Class A-AAA Private state playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.





-Xavier Canales, OL, Douglass

Canales and Douglass (7-3) received the No. 11 seed in the Class AAA power rankings and will host No. 22 seed Cairo in the first round of the GHSA Class AAA state playoffs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.





-JP Powell, RB, Miller County

Powell and Miller County (7-3) will be a No. 3 seed and visit No. 2 seed Wilkinson County in the first round of the GHSA Class A Division I state playoffs on Saturday at 3 p.m.





-Kevin Peay, OL, Lancaster (S.C.)

Peay and Lancaster (4-6) received the No. 13 seed in the rankings and will visit No. 4 seed Wren in the first round of the SCHSL Class AAAA state playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.





-Damola Ajidahun, OL, Duluth

Duluth suffered a 50-7 home loss to North Gwinnett on Nov. 1 to close out their season at 4-6 overall and 2-5 in region play as they will miss the state playoffs.





-Fenix Felton, S, ELCA

ELCA saw its season come to an end with a 26-16 home loss to Hampton on Nov. 1 to fall to 2-8 overall and 2-7 in region play as the Chargers didn’t qualify for the state playoffs.





-Isaiah Groves, RB, East Robertson (Tenn.)

Groves got some awful news earlier in the season when he was told he would miss the remainder of his senior season due to a torn ACL suffered in East Robertson’s first game back on Aug. 23 against Liberty Creek.