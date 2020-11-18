JacketsOnline - Devoe aims to make another jump for his JR season

Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe made quite a jump in production from his freshman to sophomore season, and his improved play happened all while dealing with a foot injury in the second half of the season. Now after what the junior combo guard said he considered a great offseason in which he combined the right amount of work and rest, he aims to take another step in becoming one of the more consistent players in the ACC.

Devoe, who was named Honorable Mention All-ACC by the coaches and a Second Team All-ACC Selection by the AP as a sophomore averaged 16 points per game last season to finish in the top 10 in the conference in scoring as well as shooting 47.6 percent from the floor, which was good enough for fifth in the ACC. As he heads into the 2020-21 season that begins for the Jackets with a home contest against Georgia State next Wednesday (Nov. 25) at 9 p.m., Devoe said he feels like he is ready for a big junior campaign following his productive offseason.

“I talked with one of the trainers, and that’s the main thing that I needed for my feet is to take some downtime,” said Devoe. “One thing about me, I don’t ever want to stop. I always want to get better and stay in the gym so this Covid was kind of like a benefit for me individually and just getting my body right and being able to stay focused and those types of things. This has helped me individually, and I’m ready to go this season, feeling better than ever.

Devoe was Tech’s top three-point shooter last season, and actually posted the highest three-point percentage by a Jackets’ player (42.7 percent) since Anthony Morrow in 2007-08. He was even better in ACC contests with a 44.2 mark from long range.

As much as Devoe stepped up more consistently as a sophomore, he said he knows there is always room for improvement and a heavy dose of watching his film from last season should lead to a better version of himself in 2020-21. One area was being ready to let his jump shot fly a little more frequently.

“(I saw) a lot of stuff (on film),” said Devoe. “I learned a lot from watching film with the coaches and things like that…just being ready to shoot at all times. I feel like when I get my feet set and ready to go, I feel like I can make a lot of those threes. Just being well-prepared and watching what I did last year and learning from those type of things. It’s going to be a really good year for me individually and as far as our team, it’s going to be really good as well. I’m looking forward to it. I got a lot better this offseason with just getting stronger, faster and things like that so it’s definitely going to be a great year.”

Devoe is expected to start alongside fellow experienced guard Jose Alvarado who returns at the point for his senior season. The duo will be one of the most experienced and talented backcourts in the ACC this coming season, and that experience is a big plus according to Devoe.

“It feels amazing to have somebody like Jose and the other guards that we have,” said Devoe. “It feels amazing to have guys that know what they’re doing, guys that are veterans that know the plays and all that type of stuff that have been there and competed on that type of floor. It’s good that we have an older group, and it will definitely be an advantage this year for us.”

Devoe got the opportunity for more minutes early last season due to Alvarado missing several games due to injury. He said even though he doesn’t consider himself a true point guard, being relied upon to direct the offense in Alvarado’s absence allowed him to grow as a player and that experience will only help as the Jackets will hope to be at full strength and have a good amount of depth this season.

“Learning those type of things when I classify myself as being a combo guard…I don’t just classify myself as being a one or two, it’s just a combo guard,” said Devoe. “Those type of things, playing without Jose and some of our other guards, I just learned a lot from it. I watched film on it, got better from it and just learned from that. This year, luckily, we’re going to have everybody back, and we’re going to be ready to go. It’s going to be adjusting and just getting used to everything.”