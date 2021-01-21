JacketsOnline - Creekside DT Malik Tullis grew up around the GT campus, now holds offer

His phone was vibrating. It was one of his coaches.

It was just another normal day of classes for the Sophomore, up until around lunchtime.

2023 Creekside defensive lineman Malik Tullis had no idea what the day was set to bring him.

The sunrise on Thursday morning was nothing special in Fairburn, Georgia.

"I was in class, and my coach had told me to call him," said Tullis in an interview with JacketsOnline shortly after receiving the offer. "I thought I was in trouble, but then that was when I first heard the news. When I first heard it, I was so excited."

Tullis continued.

"This is just going to humble me even more. It has always been a dream of mine to go to school at the Institute.

I've worked relentlessly trying to get there, both education wise and football wise. I have been going to GT camps since I was little. That's the first place I'm going when the dead period ends."

Creekside is the home of another Thursday offer from the GT staff, as 2024 defensive back Roderick McCrary also was offered by area recruiter Larry Knight.

The program also recently produced linebackers Khatavian Franks and Tyson Meiguez, both now members of the Georgia Tech program.



