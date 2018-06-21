Charlie Clark has been playing in a version of the Georgia Tech offense since his freshman year in high school. The redshirt freshman heads into Fall Camp battling for a spot in the guard rotation after moving in from tackle in the spring. Clark ended up running with the second team offense in the spring, but the last week of camp he got to run with the first team offense at left guard when Parker Braun was sidelined with a minor injury.

Heading into the Fall, Clark has a chance to earn a spot in the guard rotation, but a lot of things will depend on the health status of center Kenny Cooper and where guys like Will Bryan end up playing, whether it is guard or tackle. Braun and Brad Morgan are possible starters at guard ahead of Clark right now.