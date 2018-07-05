Versatile lineman Scott Morgan heads into his redshirt junior year still searching for a full-time role. Morgan has played center, guard and tackle during his time on the Flats. He saw his first action last fall appearing in three games. In spring camp Morgan worked various positions again as he looks to work his way into the rotation. After missing time the last two years, Morgan is fully healthy now and aims to find his way into the Jackets rotation. Where he ends up this fall could be determined by the health of both center Kenny Cooper and offensive tackle Andrew Marshall.

Marshall has been cleared to play while Cooper’s status won’t be known until closer to camp. If Cooper and Marshall are out, Morgan could find a role as a backup center again while Marshall’s status could see another move out to tackle or guard depending on how bodies are shuffled.