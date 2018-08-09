Heading into last year redshirt freshman B-back Jordan Ponchez-Mason was neck and neck with Jerry Howard in the race to backup KirVonte Benson. Howard edge Ponchez-Mason out and now once again the two are battling for the backup Benson. Ponchez-Mason could also end up as the Jackets kickoff return man and play some A-back. He is versatile and talented enough that head coach Paul Johnson has said they need to find a way to get Ponchez-Mason on the field this fall. It will be interesting to see what role he ends up playing with the Jackets kick things off with Alcorn State.