Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-09 13:30:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown to Kickoff #24 Jordan Ponchez-Mason

Xmfr7rkyowhk0esbubiy
Ponchez-Mason is all business when he heads out to practice
Kelly Quinlan/JOL
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Heading into last year redshirt freshman B-back Jordan Ponchez-Mason was neck and neck with Jerry Howard in the race to backup KirVonte Benson. Howard edge Ponchez-Mason out and now once again the two are battling for the backup Benson. Ponchez-Mason could also end up as the Jackets kickoff return man and play some A-back. He is versatile and talented enough that head coach Paul Johnson has said they need to find a way to get Ponchez-Mason on the field this fall. It will be interesting to see what role he ends up playing with the Jackets kick things off with Alcorn State.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}