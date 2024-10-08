Brent Key Media Notes and Quotes 10/8

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Jackets continue preparations for North Carolina. Key spoke about the challenge the Tar Heels represent along with facing former coach Geoff Collins now the defensive coordinator at UNC. This will mark the second time Tech has faced a former defensive coordinator this season after seeing his former DC Kevin Sherrer at Georgia State in week two in Atlanta.

Key was brought home to Tech from Alabama as the offensive line coach for Collins in 2019 and he was quick to shoot down anything about this game being about the former Jackets head coach.

"I wish for nothing but the best for Geoff except for this Saturday," Key said. "He is a good football coach on a staff of good football coaches and this isn't the first time we've gone up against someone that we worked with before."

When asked if the personal relationship with Collins will impact any of the game planning, Key said that has zero influence on anything they are preparing.

"It really doesn't and I think I got asked the same question before we played Georgia State with guys that have been on staff here and we worked together, it doesn't (make a difference), you might know a little bit philosophically about the way that they think, but look at Georgia State, you go out there and plan for one thing and get some other things and you have to make adjustments and go play."

