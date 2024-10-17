Coach Speak: Pace Academy coach White talks about Chatfield's Tech pledge

Pace Academy 2025 point guard Eric Chatfield Jr. committed to Georgia Tech and head coach Damon Stoudamire on Thursday to give the Jackets their fourth member of this recruiting cycle.





Following Chatfield's commitment, JOL caught up with his head coach at Pace Academy Sharman White for an installment of Coach Speak. Here's what White had to say of his senior point guard and his commitment to Georgia Tech:





-On what Georgia Tech fans can expect from Chatfield as a player...

"(Eric) is certainly very skilled and talented. He is very good at running a team on the court and getting guys involved, but he can score himself if needed. He's done a lot of scoring for us over the last few years but also handed out a lot of assists. He's been playing varsity for us since he was a freshman so he's had a lot of time on the floor. He's evolved as a player over that time and put in a lot of hard work to give himself the chance to play on the college level and be a Yellow Jacket."





-On what made Georgia Tech such a good fit for Chatfield...

"I think Coach (Damon) Stoudamire and Coach Pershin Williams did a phenomenal job of recruiting him. Damon played the position of point guard like Eric does so I think there was an instant connection there. I think that Damon saw a lot of himself in Eric too. And then Eric did his research on Damon and what kind of player and coach he was, and I just think it was a really good connection there. I'm proud of him, and I think it is a really good fit."





-On Chatfield making his commitment now and having the pressure of the recruiting process off so he can focus on his senior season...

"It's so exciting because he has worked so extremely hard to be in this position. Now he can focus on his senior year and hopefully leading our team to some great wins and great accomplishments. I think he has they weight lifted off his shoulders now and he can focus on having his hopefully his best year of his career here for us."





-On what he has challenged Chatfield to work on this season to better prepare him for the next level..

"The challenge I have always had for him is to just be a good leader and communicator. As a point guard, he is an extension of the coach on the court so he has already been a great leader for us, and I hop he continues to grow in that area."