News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 08:01:59 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gowdy effect: What his decision means for GT going forward

Oydogjczu3r4a78kbg0a
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

It was quite an event, Tuesday night at Duffy's. Jaylan Knighton committed to Florida State, Deajun McDougle committed to Maryland, and Bryce Gowdy pulled the trigger publicly on his commitment to ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}