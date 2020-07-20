JacketsOnline - California pushes back HSFB, what's next for QB commit Peery?

California pushes back HSFB, what's next for QB commit Peery?
The long-awaited decision by the CIF in California was released on Monday.
As a result of COVID-19 and what many are calling the "second wave" of the virus, California has decided to push back all fall sports, including football.
What does this mean for Georgia Tech's quarterback commit, Sierra Canyon's Chayden Peery?
Recruiting Analyst Russell Johnson spoke with some sources on the matter, as well as Peery himself to get the latest. Click HERE for that report.
