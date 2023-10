A perfectly timed bye week has Georgia Tech on a break after six straight games to open the 2023 season and a 3-3 record. It is the same record as last season at this time. Injuries derailed the Jackets' second half of 2022 as Jeff Sims was injured in the sixth game of the season and only appeared in part of game seven before shutting it down.

Let's take a look at the numbers and where applicable we will make some comparisons to last year's team.