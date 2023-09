Georgia Tech was on the road as an underdog but did not play like one taking an early commanding lead against Wake Forest and then making key plays on both sides of the ball to thwart a comeback bid by the Deacs.

Some team highlights include a possible school-best 94.3 pass-blocking grade for the team and a season-high 82.5 defensive grade and 86.2 tackling grade.

Here is a look at the numbers and some performance data from our friends at PFF College.