Brent Key talks about Duke and the bye week

Brent Key and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke for the first time in two weeks on Tuesday after Hurricane Helene scrubbed his media availability last Thursday. The Jackets had a bye week after playing week zero through week five without a break including three conference games. The Jackets host undefeated Duke on Saturday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

"The bye week really couldn't have come at a better time for us. We were able to heal up and get our energy back and a pep in our step," Key said. "We had a lot of mental reps in practice last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Those were big days of focusing on ourselves, corrections, adjustments, personnel and situational football."

Key said his team used the time off to regroup after five straight games and make adjustments based on performance through the first part of the season both with personnel and schematically.

"It was a grind of a start of the season and that is what the name of the game is and now they are in a different part of it so it was good to see us out there looking fast, good energy and good communication with the tweaks and adjustments we've made within the schemes in all three phases," Key said.

