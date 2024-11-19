Brent Key's final media avail ahead of NC State

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media for the final time ahead of the Jackets' ACC finale against NC State in Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets will aim to go undefeated in Bobby Dodd for the first time since the 1999 season on Thursday.

The Jackets had a Thursday practice in the stadium despite heavy rain as preparations continued for the Wolfpack.

"It was a Thursday mindset for us as a football program. It was a normal Thursday procedure going through practice and staff-wise, everything was the same," Key said. "We've got a one-game season and that is all it is and all that matters. We've got some really good seniors that will play in their last game at home and we've also got the opportunity to accomplish some things that not a lot of teams have accomplished here in a long time."

Key said going undefeated in their home stadium is important to the team.

"Being undefeated at Bobby Dodd Stadium is something that has happened two times in what the last 60 years, 58 years so for these kids you want to stack those types of accomplishments together so at the end of the year and at the end of the season you can have time to reflect," Key said. "That is a huge thing for these guys to be able to do and accomplish."

The point of emphasis as always with Key is the process and building up the program to win consistently and he repeated his mantra in his presser on Tuesday."This game is not played any different than the last game or the game before or the game before that. We've got to play one play at a time and everyone on this team is involved in the outcome of it whether you are on the field playing, on the sideline, coaching, staff, student assistants, student managers, student trainers, or anything else. Everyone in the entire organization is involved in the outcomes. We've shown glimpses of being a really good football team at times. We've shown what we are capable of doing, now it comes down to are we willing to do that every single week," Key said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM TUESDAY'S PRESSER