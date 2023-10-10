ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Jackets enjoy a week to focus on themselves with a bye. Key explained his plan for the week and how new defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer plans to continue to make tweaks to the Tech defense to imprint his philosophy after taking over for Andrew Thacker last week as the principal play caller on defense.

Key said the structure of how they do things on defense has been the biggest adjustment so far.

“I just walked out of a staff meeting and the biggest thing we are doing is more organizational on that side. Just where everyone is on the field, the way he is calling it, we’ve got multiple signals and multiple different ways to get calls in and there are probably five or six different ways to get defensive calls in,” Key said. “The substitutions and when they are coming in because we have more personnel groupings on defense that we are using, just the management of all of those things. That is a big part of what today is for us as a defensive staff. Getting those things together.”

The changes on that side of the ball are beyond just the on-the-field product as Sherrer aims to do things his way with Key’s backing.

“How are we going to present the opponent each week, the information we are going to give to the kids? The information we are going to show in a unit presentation of the whole defense. What’s in the scouting reports, how are we doing corrections, each day how are we addressing corrections, practicing fundamentals, some of the group work things and so it is really more of an organizational thing right now that we are focusing on. Once we get those things really cleaned up today and tomorrow then we will go more into the schematic stuff,” Key said of the defensive adjustments.

The Jackets will continue bye week preparations with three more practices this week.

