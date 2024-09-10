Brent Key media avail quotes and notes 9/10

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Jackets began preparations for VMI Saturday afternoon in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Key spoke about the challenges facing his team coming off a tough and disappointing loss at Syracuse where they were dominated on the lines of scrimmage by the Orange.

"It was a disappointing result on Saturday and we get 12 opportunities a year to go out and play. Everyone's goal that plays this game is to win them all and we didn't accomplish that on Saturday, but now it is time to turn the page and move from the past. You want to learn things from what we didn't do well and treat it the same way you do after a win, correcting mistakes," Key said. "When you lose games games things become magnified, but we try to keep it whether we win or lose, you are addressing the things you need to get better at."

Key said the focus of this week is playing VMI and trying to get better as a team as the Jackets play their fourth game in four weeks.

"The challenge is ignoring external things and focusing on the process of what you have to do to improve as a football and that starts with myself and the coaches and the players," Key said. "We have an opportunity to go back out, prepare, practice and earn that opportunity this week with the challenge we have coming for us."

