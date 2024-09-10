Advertisement

Former Tech OL Gardner to take over as color analyst on radio

Former Tech OL Gardner to take over as color analyst on radio

Former Jacket standout, NFL veteran to make his debut for Duke game on Oct. 5

 Alex Farrer
Brent Key media avail 9/17 notes and quotes

Brent Key media avail 9/17 notes and quotes

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Jackets prepare to face #19

 Kelly Quinlan
JOL Mailbag 9/16 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

JOL Mailbag 9/16 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

Georgia Tech fans have a lot of questions about the state of the football program as they head into another road ACC

 Kelly Quinlan
Hoops Recruit Scoop 9/16

Hoops Recruit Scoop 9/16

Georgia Tech men's basketball has been busy in recent weeks with visitors, catch up on who has been on campus and more.

Premium contentForums content
 Kelly Quinlan
Georgia Tech Bowl Projections after Week 3

Georgia Tech Bowl Projections after Week 3

Georgia Tech jumped back into bowl projections after a win over VMI.

Premium contentForums content
 Kelly Quinlan

Published Sep 10, 2024
Brent Key media avail quotes and notes 9/10
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Jackets began preparations for VMI Saturday afternoon in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Key spoke about the challenges facing his team coming off a tough and disappointing loss at Syracuse where they were dominated on the lines of scrimmage by the Orange.

"It was a disappointing result on Saturday and we get 12 opportunities a year to go out and play. Everyone's goal that plays this game is to win them all and we didn't accomplish that on Saturday, but now it is time to turn the page and move from the past. You want to learn things from what we didn't do well and treat it the same way you do after a win, correcting mistakes," Key said. "When you lose games games things become magnified, but we try to keep it whether we win or lose, you are addressing the things you need to get better at."

Key said the focus of this week is playing VMI and trying to get better as a team as the Jackets play their fourth game in four weeks.

"The challenge is ignoring external things and focusing on the process of what you have to do to improve as a football and that starts with myself and the coaches and the players," Key said. "We have an opportunity to go back out, prepare, practice and earn that opportunity this week with the challenge we have coming for us."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM KEY'S PRESSER

