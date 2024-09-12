Brent Key final media avail ahead of VMI

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key led his team through a walk-through ahead of Saturday's game against VMI in a wet Bobby Dodd Stadium on Thursday. The Jackets may have to battle inclement weather this weekend along with the Keydets.

"It keeps going up," Key said of the rain chance percentages. "I saw 60 then I saw 80 then I saw 60 and then I saw 70. I have the latest and we start to track that on Monday and what the weather is going to be and prepare whether it is wet, whether it is windy, we have plans for that. We prepare for that during the week and we always are going to go an extra step to make sure we are as prepared to be able to simulate it as close to possible."

Key said they will go as far as wetting down the field and balls to prepare in practice the week of a game for rain.

"We do wet ball drills, you do different things to simulate the disadvantage that might occur with the weather," he said. "As Coach (Nick) Saban used to talk about, if you are going to fight the Baltics then you have to train in the Baltics."

