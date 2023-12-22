Darrion Sutton , a top-100 recruit projected to play forward, chose Georgia Tech over other finalists Michigan, Kansas, and Florida State. Sutton had narrowed it down to four from the 51 offers he accumulated throughout the process.

After numerous trips together, close friends and (kind of) teammates Jaeden Mustaf and Darrion Sutton from nearby Overtime Elite will suit up together on The Flats.

Coach [Carl] Hobbs, Coach Hobbs, Coach Hobbs," said Sutton about the biggest reason for his decision to pick GT. The former Rutgers assistant had been in contact with Sutton going back to his Sophomore year.

"He's a great dude, I love him. Then I got the same vibe, same love from Coach Stoudamire, and he was talking about how they are going to develop me and help get my game ready for the next level. They were screaming when I gave them the news, as was Jaeden."

Fellow Rivals100 recruit and Georgia Tech signee Jaeden Mustaf and Sutton have built a very strong relationship both on and off-the-court. For as much of an impact as Hobbs and Stoudamire had on his recruitment, Sutton is fired up about the chance to team up at Georgia Tech with Mustaf.

"Me and Jaeden have been talking about playing together for the longest," said Sutton about Mustaf's push to try to convince him to join up on The Flats. "We were at the Top 100 camp together and put this plan together. Back before we knew it would be at GT."

Georgia Tech's early successes under the new coaching staff have caught the attention of recruits all over the country. Sutton is among them, and he's been watching closely. He believes his skillset will help elevate the team in 2024 and beyond to the next level.

"I have been there and watched almost every home game so far this season," he said. "They've been solid, Georgia Tech is a good program and they're already winning a lot. I am ready to come in and help them win even more. Go Jackets!"