BREAKING: 1B Carsten Sabathia, son of C.C., commits to Georgia Tech

After months of speculation and whispers of where he may be leaning, Bergen Catholic (N.J.) CIF Carsten Sabathia has committed to Georgia Tech.

Sabathia, a top 75 prospect on several sites that rank them, chose Georgia Tech over offers from schools all across the country,

Sabathia becomes the latest recruiting win for James Ramsey, Danny Hall, and the rest of the GT staff in what has become a bit of a pipeline in the Northeast.

Sabathia joins the likes of Jake DeLeo, Stephen Reid, Aeden Finateri, and Drew Compton currently on the roster.