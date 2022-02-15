BREAKING: 1B Carsten Sabathia, son of C.C., commits to Georgia Tech
After months of speculation and whispers of where he may be leaning, Bergen Catholic (N.J.) CIF Carsten Sabathia has committed to Georgia Tech.
Sabathia, a top 75 prospect on several sites that rank them, chose Georgia Tech over offers from schools all across the country,
Sabathia becomes the latest recruiting win for James Ramsey, Danny Hall, and the rest of the GT staff in what has become a bit of a pipeline in the Northeast.
Sabathia joins the likes of Jake DeLeo, Stephen Reid, Aeden Finateri, and Drew Compton currently on the roster.
To go along with the natural power that comes with his 6-foot-4, 230+ pound frame, Sabathia also is athletic in the field, using his expanded catch-radius to his advantage on both corners of the infield.
If there was a "FutureCast" system in place for baseball recruits, I would have had one in for Sabathia to land in Atlanta back in November.
While the other top target in the 2022 class, Mays SS/2B Termarr Johnson is a near-lock to sign a professional contract after the draft, Sabathia is much more likely to arrive on campus next fall.