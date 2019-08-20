Georgia Tech senior lineman Brad Morgan announced his retirement from the game of football on social media on Tuesday. The versatile lineman played three years at offensive guard for the Jackets playing in 28 games with three starts last season. In the spring, he was moved to the defensive line, but he has battled injuries including back problems that led to his retirement.

His twin brother Scott Morgan remains on the team as an offensive lineman and his younger brother Matthew is a walk-on offensive lineman for the Jackets as well.