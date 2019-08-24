Boyd had to contact his head coach before calling the staff at GT to commit. That's how new all of this was to him.

In fact, at one point it seemed both basketball and track could be the ticket for Boyd, before football was even in the picture.

ON THE TIMING OF THE DECISION: "I was talking to my family this morning, and when I was talking to my mom about it, she told me that if I thought this was the right decision for me, that I should go ahead and make it official!"

HOW IT WENT DOWN: I called coach McCray (his head coach) and asked hm what the process to commit was (I had never done it before) and he told me to call the coaches. I called coach (Kerry) Dixon, and we talked about it for a minute. He congratulated me, and I could tell how excited he was about me committing. After that, I called coach Collins, and told hm, we talked about it, and then he sent me a graphic, and that was that. Both parties seemed super excited."

WHAT MADE GEORGIA TECH THE PLACE FOR HIM: "After visiting there, I had such a great time. I really liked the coaching staff, and I loved the atmosphere. They've got a great education program there. Good school, good football, what else could you want? "

WHAT HE PLANS ON STUDYING IN COLLEGE: "Veterinary Science. That was actually the first thing I had coach Dixon send me. I asked him first if they offered the major, and then I had him send me every pre-req class that they offered, and the classes I would take. It is (going to be) a great program. I am so excited."

WHEN HE PLANS TO ENROLL: "I'm not going to be an early enrollee. I gotta enjoy my senior year. I will take classes in the summer when i get up there, though."

ON THE TRANSITION INTO FOOTBALL: "10th grade year, went out for basketball. I could run up-and-down the court, and jump high to get rebounds, which is what he wanted. Then I got moved to JV, and the coach there was telling me I was going to ride the bench... that's when I got into track. I balled out in track. The track coach at my school is actually the WR coach too, and he got me into football. Now, the basketball coach is begging me to come back, telling me I don't even have to try out, and that I can have whatever jersey # I want.

WHERE HE FITS IN SCHEMATICALLY: "Well, when I first went down there, coach Collins wanted me to play safety, but coach (Kerry) Dixon wanted me to play receiver. Whether it be in the slot or on the outside, doesn't matter to me. When I camped up there, I played a lot on the inside because I'm really fast, and I gave the safeties a ton of problems. At the same time, though, I'm 6-foot-2 200 pounds. I can play on the outside, too. I'm going to come in and dominate wherever they put me."

ON WHAT OTHER SCHOOLS WERE RECRUITING HIM: "Of course Ole Miss, Maryland, USF, UCF, Troy. I had gotten official offers from all of them."