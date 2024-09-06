in other news
Following the Future: Adamson, Turner, Powell highlight latest performances
See how the 2025 Georgia Tech commits did in their most recent games
GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the win over Georgia State
Georgia Tech football avenged the worst loss under then interim head coach Brent Key on Saturday with a 45-17 win at UVA
Opposing Coach's Take: What Georgia State's McGee said after loss to Tech
Hear what the first-year Panthers' head coach had to say after his team's 35-12 loss at Georgia Tech on Saturday night
5 turning points and 5 takeaways from Tech's 35-12 win over Georgia State
Turning points and Takeaways from the Jackets' win over Georgia State
Tech takes the battle of Atlanta 35-12 over Georgia State
ATLANTA- The battle for Atlanta was an intense affair in the first half before Georgia Tech pulled away in the third
Georgia Tech heads up to Syracuse for the first real game in the JMA Wireless Dome against the Orange carrying the #23 ranking in the AP Poll into the game. The Jackets played a weird crowdless game during the Covid 2020 season and Tech has played Syracuse once in Giants Stadium in New Jersey, but this will be a first for head coach Brent Key and his team.
We caught up with The Juice Online Associate Editor Jim Stechschulte to get his thoughts on the game this weekend from the Syracuse perspective.