Georgia Tech heads up to Syracuse for the first real game in the JMA Wireless Dome against the Orange carrying the #23 ranking in the AP Poll into the game. The Jackets played a weird crowdless game during the Covid 2020 season and Tech has played Syracuse once in Giants Stadium in New Jersey, but this will be a first for head coach Brent Key and his team.

We caught up with The Juice Online Associate Editor Jim Stechschulte to get his thoughts on the game this weekend from the Syracuse perspective.